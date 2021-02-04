FBI Kansas City Division holding virtual Diversity Agent recruiting event Feb. 25

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI’s Kansas City Division will be hosting a virtual Diversity Agent recruiting event on February 25 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Special Agents from the FBI will be available to discuss career opportunities as part of an ongoing initiative aimed at reaching applicants from diverse backgrounds.

The Bureau’s Kansas City Division is looking for qualified candidates to fill the position of Special Agent, specifically individuals with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, math and law.

To apply for the Special Agent position, individuals must be US citizens between the ages of 23 and 36 with a bachelor’s degree, at a minimum, from an accredited institution. Applicants from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

To apply for the position, visit the FBI jobs website, click on “Apply to Jobs”, search “DAR” and choose “DAR Kansas City Talent Network, and click “Start” to begin the application. After completing a brief questionnaire, qualified candidates will be sent an invitation with information about the virtual event.

