Families of Topekans killed in NE wreck remember loved ones

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Michaela Reece wants to remember her daughter Malaysia smiling and full of joy.

“She could come in any room and just light it up you know she had such a smart outgoing personality just amazing kind and caring and so kind to everybody,” she said Wednesday.

“She was my oldest child so we definitely shared a different kind of connection.”

Four-year-old Malaysia Reece-Johnson was the youngest of four people killed Sunday night in a wreck on Highway 75 near Nebraska City.

“It’s been long, long, long, restless, stressful sad all the way around I mean it’s devastating I can’t describe the way I really feel,” Reece said.

“I was on the phone when she pronounced [dead] I just collapsed to the ground I didn’t know what to do it’s the worst thing I’ve ever been through.”

The situation also is difficult to understand for Amber Edgett, the sister of 22-year-old Tatiyana Wade, another of the car’s passengers.

“I just kind of feel like it’s going to be a lot different like something’s definitely missing I just don’t know what to think anymore,” she recalled.

“My heart dropped, it started racing it’s really hard to take something so sudden like that, how could you expect a 22-year-old healthy girl to be gone all of a sudden?”

Edgett said she’s been spending the week reflecting on the importance of family in Wade’s life.

“She was Auntie Tati to I don’t even know how many kids and I know so many people are going to be hurting because she’s gone,” she said.

“She has so many friends and family that I doubt she’ll ever be forgotten the impact she’s made on everybody it’s intense and she’s always and forever going to be loved and she’ll never be forgotten.”

Reece was also childhood friends with Wade and the 21-year-old driver of the car, Ashly Bracken.

“They definitely played a huge role everyone involved in Malaysia’s life, my life and I’m just so grateful,” she recalled.

“I’m thankful they were able to go and not suffer alone I’m so thankful, thankful they were together.”

Reeces hopes the tragedy serves as a reminder.

“Young or old hold them close to you any chance you get just show your love to them,” she said.

“In a blink of an eye on Sunday my baby was taken from me I didn’t get to say goodbye I didn’t get to say I love you.”

A GoFundMe to help with Wade’s funeral expenses can be found here.

An event to support Reece-Johnson’s family will be held Tuesday, February 9 at Spangles at 440 SW 29thh Street from 2-8 pm.

Another GoFundMe for five-year-old Keniah Robinson’s funeral expenses can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.