Advertisement

Crews headed to two-vehicle collision in East Topeka

Crews worked to clear the scene of a two vehicle crash in Topeka Thursday morning
Crews worked to clear the scene of a two vehicle crash in Topeka Thursday morning(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were headed to the scene of a two-vehicle collision early Thursday in East Topeka.

The crash was reported at 7:01 a.m. in the 3100 block of S.E. 6th Avenue.

The location is near S.E. 6th Avenue and Deer Creek Trafficway, just north of Interstate 70.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas
(COVID-19 Vaccine stock photo)
“Find My Vaccine” tool launched in Kansas
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Osage Co.
Benjamin Pickering
Altercation on Wednesday morning in North Topeka lands man in jail
A man was arrested in connection with filing a false report of a home invasion Wednesday...
Man arrested after Wednesday morning incident in southeast Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning at 6 AM - Project Topeka Food Drive
13 News This Morning At 6AM - Project Topeka Food Drive
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-4-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-4-21
Manhattan city commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to rename 17th Street in honor of slain...
Manhattan to rename 17th Street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
A 52-year-old Fulton man was killed in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash Wednesday evening in...
Motorcycle rider killed in head-on crash Wednesday evening in Linn County