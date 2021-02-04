Chiefs puppies take part in “Shelter Showdown”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fur wasn’t exactly flying when some serious competitors went head to head in a little ruff-housing today.

A quartet of puppies at helping hands humane society donned their jerseys for the “Shelter Showdown!”

The event is available to watch on the 13 NEWS Facebook page.

The field had a chiefs theme, and the puppies were named for our KC favorites: Reid (for Coach Andy Reid), Patrick (as in Mahomes, of course), Kelsey is the cutie in the pink jersey, and in the red is Derrick - named for defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi - recognizing his work with an animal rescue in Kansas City.

The pups seemed more interested in chewing up the goal posts, as opposed to carrying the ball, and in the end, they fell asleep!

The puppies are seven-week old, pit bull mixes. In the care of a foster family, they should be available for adoption in a week or two!

