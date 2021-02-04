Advertisement

Chiefs puppies take part in “Shelter Showdown”

Shelter Showdown, Feb. 3, 2021
Shelter Showdown, Feb. 3, 2021(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fur wasn’t exactly flying when some serious competitors went head to head in a little ruff-housing today.

A quartet of puppies at helping hands humane society donned their jerseys for the “Shelter Showdown!”

The event is available to watch on the 13 NEWS Facebook page.

The field had a chiefs theme, and the puppies were named for our KC favorites: Reid (for Coach Andy Reid), Patrick (as in Mahomes, of course), Kelsey is the cutie in the pink jersey, and in the red is Derrick - named for defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi - recognizing his work with an animal rescue in Kansas City.

The pups seemed more interested in chewing up the goal posts, as opposed to carrying the ball, and in the end, they fell asleep!

The puppies are seven-week old, pit bull mixes. In the care of a foster family, they should be available for adoption in a week or two!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby injured in drive-by shooting in East Topeka remains in critical condition
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
State leaders react to Medicaid bill funded by medical marijuana
Three arrested following Topeka traffic stop
KFMC clears up myths regarding COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Kansas head coach Les Miles watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game...
KU football rounds out highest-ranked recruiting class since 2009
West Ridge Mall was evacuated after a bomb threat was made.
West Ridge Mall deemed safe after evacuation
(COVID-19 Vaccine stock photo)
“Find My Vaccine” tool launched in Kansas