Chiefs’ barber tests positive for COVID, pulled before interacting with 20+ players

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson dives for extra yardage during the second...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson dives for extra yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs had to pull a barber cutting the team hair after discovering he had tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The barber had already cut WR Demarcus Robinson’s hair, and was in the middle of cutting backup center Daniel Kilgore’s when he was notified. Despite having some fun on twitter, the already deemed close contact Kilgore did have the barber finish his cut.

Both Robinson and Kilgore were designated as close contacts and placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list, but could still fly to Tampa Saturday and play if they test negative.

Schefter says sources told him that over 20 Chiefs players were scheduled to get a haircut with the barber.

