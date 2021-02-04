Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s releases new ice cream collection with 7 flavors

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB...
Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.(Ben & Jerry's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get your spoons ready because Ben & Jerry’s just released its first ice cream collection of 2021.

The Vermont-based ice cream company is no stranger to creating new flavors.

Their new Topped collection will be featuring seven flavors: Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough, PB Over the Top, Salted Caramel Brownie, Strawberry Topped Tart, Thick Mint, Tiramisu and Whiskey Biz.

To top it all off, each pint is finished with a layer of chocolate ganache and chunks of candy.

The entire collection is available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas
(COVID-19 Vaccine stock photo)
“Find My Vaccine” tool launched in Kansas
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Osage Co.
Benjamin Pickering
Altercation on Wednesday morning in North Topeka lands man in jail
A man was arrested in connection with filing a false report of a home invasion Wednesday...
Man arrested after Wednesday morning incident in southeast Topeka

Latest News

First Alert Cold
Thursday afternoon: Cold and windy, brief warm-up tomorrow
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden to freeze withdrawal of US troops from Germany
Police officer attacked Thursday morning in southeast Topeka
Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."...
‘Ma Rainey,’ ‘Minari’ and Boseman lead SAG nominations