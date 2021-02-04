Advertisement

3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin.

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.

Authorities say the man then fatally shot a resident of the home.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who ran away and was eventually found dead from a gunshot wound.

During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
UK COVID-19 variant identified in Kansas
(COVID-19 Vaccine stock photo)
“Find My Vaccine” tool launched in Kansas
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Osage Co.
Benjamin Pickering
Altercation on Wednesday morning in North Topeka lands man in jail
A man was arrested in connection with filing a false report of a home invasion Wednesday...
Man arrested after Wednesday morning incident in southeast Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning at 6 AM - Project Topeka Food Drive
13 News This Morning At 6AM - Project Topeka Food Drive
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-4-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-4-21
Crews worked to clear the scene of a two vehicle crash in Topeka Thursday morning
Crews headed to two-vehicle collision in East Topeka
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden to visit State Dept. as US reengages with its allies