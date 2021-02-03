Wichita woman, 87, taken to hospital after rear-end collision on I-35 in Franklin County

WILLIAMSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to an area hospital after the car she was driving was rear-ended Tuesday on Interstate 35 in Franklin County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday on I-35, about 2 miles north of Williamsburg.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup truck rear-ended a 2002 Hyundai Accent as both were traveling in the right lane of southbound I-35.

The patrol said the Hyundai was traveling slower than the Nissan at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Hyundai, Lula M. Utsey, 87, of Wichita, was reported to have a possible injury. Utsey was transported AdventHealth in Ottawa for treatment. The patrol said Utsey was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Nissan, Austin L. Rollett, 21, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Rollett was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

