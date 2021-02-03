Wednesday night forecast: AM Snow & much colder tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Precipitation chances return tonight, after midnight and will continue through at least the morning hours tomorrow. There remains subtle differences in the models on how widespread the precipitation will be but this will be coming with a cold front that will keep the night mild until it pushes through. As of now will keep it rain tonight but there still remains a small chance north of I-70 could be dealing with a wintry mix before sunrise. Better chance of a rain/snow mix possibly mixing with sleet during the morning hours as temperatures get colder. Minor accumulation is possible, likely remaining less than 0.5″ of snow.

The next round of precipitation comes through this weekend: In fact we may get two rounds with high confidence of snow on Saturday and lower confidence for Sunday based on the models from the previous days. The latest models indicate snow on Sunday however that wasn’t necessarily the case earlier in the week so we’ll continue to keep an eye on this storm system in the coming days. Because this will be all snow, it will make it easier to forecast without any risk for sleet and freezing rain.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Cold front pushes through after midnight which will allow for temperatures to drop in the low-mid 30s near the Nebraska border but staying in the 40s southeast of the turnpike through sunrise. Winds S/NW 5-15, gusts around 20 mph. Rain develops mainly after 3am with a small chance of a wintry mix as well.

Tomorrow: Rain/snow/sleet at times through early afternoon with late day sun. Temperatures will continue to drop and remain steady in the 30s all day. With winds gusting out of the northwest around 40 mph, wind chills will be in the 20s with upper teens near the Nebraska border.

After a brief warm-up in the 40s on Friday and the last day to enjoy the nice February weather, the bottom really falls out this weekend. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits and teens. Wind chill values Saturday night could be as cold as -5 to -15. This may end up being more in the evening as the winds will decrease through the night. There will be a couple rounds of snow over the weekend that we’ll continue to monitor in the next couple days with exact details such as timing and how much.

The cold airmass will stick around for much of next week but with the added cloud cover and snowpack we may have from the weekend will bring even colder temperatures compared to if there wasn’t a fresh layer of snow on the ground. This means the 8 Day still may be too warm.

Taking Action:

Friday: Prepare for the extreme cold this weekend and enjoy some outdoor time. This can’t be stressed enough that other than these two days it’s going to be cold, dreary with very little sun and a ton of time staying inside. Tomorrow’s rain with a wintry mix may bring some snow minor accumulation (less than 0.5″). While it may be low with the totals, there still may be a few slick spots on the roads and possible reduced visibility. Check the radar before heading out on the roads tomorrow morning. There could be a couple inches of snow this weekend on top of the frigid temperatures, check back in the coming days for more details.

