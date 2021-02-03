Topeka City Council prepare to vote on transition of management of Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A week before the Topeka city council votes on moving management of the Topeka Zoo to Friends Of The Topeka Zoo, they heard a final breakdown of what it will bring.

The council heard from several member of Friends Of The Topeka Zoo who say they have come up with the best possible licensing and management agreement.

City staff and several members of FOTZ gave council member a full layout of the proposed licensing and management agreement of the Topeka Zoo.

“This is still the Topeka Zoo, it will be managed by someone else but its not anyone else’s zoo, it’s still the city of Topeka’s zoo,” said Topeka City Manager, Brent Trout.

The council heard final details on items, such as the 15 year payment plan by the city to fund the capital maintenance fee.

“So the agreement does essentially break down the 2.85 million into quarterly installments so in 2028 there will be one quarter of installment paid and then every year after that the city would owe the equal of four quarters.”

City staff also addressed some of the public’s most asked questions, like what does this transition mean for the animals.

“FOTZ will take over where the city left off, they’ll continue to care for the animals in accordance with the AZA and USDA standard so those have very strict standards on animal care and maintenance and then in the event that the LMA terminates then FOTZ would provide the city with sole possession, custody and control of those zoo animals at that time,” said City Attorney, Lisa Robertson.

Many also wonder what will physically change at the zoo.

“They’ll continue to develop new projects, programs, and infrastructure, they’re going to look into expanded hours of operation and catering to both working parents and seniors, enhance accessibility for segments of the community, and their looking very strongly into expanding animal care to support the well being of animals who live at the zoo.”

As of now, the council is set to vote on the transition at next week’s council meeting, but City Manager Brent Trout said that could be pushed back to allow city staff to make a few more adjustments.

