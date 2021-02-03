Stormont Vail introduces end of day call-in waiting line for COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has launched a new end of day call-in waiting line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Stormont Vail Health says starting on Thursday, Feb. 4, residents that are 65 and older and eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to call 785-270-0693 to add their name to the end of day waiting list to make sure that vaccine supplies are used efficiently and doses are not wasted. It said the process is a waiting list only and at no time is the vaccine guaranteed.

According to the health network, every morning, Monday-Friday, at 8 a.m., the call-in line will open. It said this line is available for eligible Kansas residents 65 and older only. It said the first 40 eligible residents will be put on the call-in waiting list and will be contacted by the end of the day if any vaccines were unused.

Stormont Vail said the first 10 eligible residents will be asked to arrive at its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic by 3 p.m. It said if there are potential additional vaccine doses available at the end of the day, more residents on the waiting list will get a call between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. It said residents will get one call and if it is unanswered, the team will move on to the next resident on the list.

According to Stormont Vail, when the call-in list is full, callers will hear the following automated message, “Thank you for calling the Stormont Vail Walk-In COVID-19 vaccine scheduling line. We have reached our maximum number of potential walk-in individuals for today. Please try again tomorrow when the line re-opens at 8 a.m.”

The health network said all residents on the waiting list that cannot get the vaccine will get a call to let them know that no additional residents will be taken for the day and to call again in the future. It said the waiting list will restart each day and residents will need to call each morning that the line opens to be added.

