Shawnee Co. Health Dept. prioritizes uninsured in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department discussed their plan for making the uninsured a priority when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Infection Disease Division Manager, Derik Flerlage, said Shawnee County currently gets 1,950 doses a week but has about 60,000 people that qualify in Phase II.

To ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine, he said the health department is collaborating with local hospitals.

“One of the concerns with vaccine rollout is equity and so, that’s really important as the local health department,” Flerlage continued saying, “I think allowing people that don’t have insurance coverage to get the vaccine free of charge and to limit those barriers is really important in stemming the spread of COVID-19 here in Shawnee County and across the country.”

Shawnee County encourages people in Phase II affiliated with Stormont Vail Health, University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, or Grace Med Health to contact their provider for vaccine information and to get registered.

Those who are uninsured or unaffiliated with a health care system should fill out this survey. You can also get help by calling the health department at 785-251-4949.

Flerlage said as of last night, the health department has administered 3,200 doses of the vaccine.

