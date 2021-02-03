Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against woman involved in vehicle collision

Mishelle Beaver
Mishelle Beaver(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against Mishelle Beaver in relation to a vehicle collision on February 1.

During the incident, law enforcement attempted to stop Beaver’s vehicle in the 2200 block of SE Indiana for illegal registration. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, and the officer did not pursue it. The vehicle eventually ran a stop sign at SE 25th and Wisconsin and collided with an SUV. Beaver was then apprehended and taken into custody. A minor child who was in her vehicle suffered a broken leg. The two occupants of the SUV also sustained injuries.

As a result of the investigation into the incident, the District Attorney’s office has filed seven felony and misdemeanor charges against Beaver: Reckless Aggravated Battery, two counts of Reckless Aggravated Battery, two counts of Aggravated Endangering of a Child, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Beaver was also charged with three traffic offenses: Transporting an Open Container, No Driver’s License, and Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign.

Beaver remains in the Shawnee County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby injured in drive-by shooting in East Topeka remains in critical condition
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
State leaders react to Medicaid bill funded by medical marijuana
Three arrested following Topeka traffic stop
KFMC clears up myths regarding COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Osage Co.
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Raynard Walton
Man arrested for string of Topeka business burglaries