Shawnee Co. DA files charges against woman involved in vehicle collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against Mishelle Beaver in relation to a vehicle collision on February 1.

During the incident, law enforcement attempted to stop Beaver’s vehicle in the 2200 block of SE Indiana for illegal registration. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, and the officer did not pursue it. The vehicle eventually ran a stop sign at SE 25th and Wisconsin and collided with an SUV. Beaver was then apprehended and taken into custody. A minor child who was in her vehicle suffered a broken leg. The two occupants of the SUV also sustained injuries.

As a result of the investigation into the incident, the District Attorney’s office has filed seven felony and misdemeanor charges against Beaver: Reckless Aggravated Battery, two counts of Reckless Aggravated Battery, two counts of Aggravated Endangering of a Child, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Beaver was also charged with three traffic offenses: Transporting an Open Container, No Driver’s License, and Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign.

Beaver remains in the Shawnee County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.