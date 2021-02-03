Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Courthouse to acquire COVID-19 screener

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A county agency is taking an extra step to combat COVID-19.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved Monday for the courthouse to acquire covid-19 screening services from Phoenix Home Care and Hospice.

The screener will be tasked with taking temperatures and giving a short questionnaire about COVID-19 symptoms to people entering the courthouse.

Court Administrator Lea Welch told commissioners it is a much-needed service.

“We routinely have persons who are symptomatic or even COVID positive in the courts this is happening once a week if not more frequently,” she explained.

The screener will start in about two weeks.

The courthouse is planning to initially use the services for six months.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby injured in drive-by shooting in East Topeka remains in critical condition
Robert Adams and Dawn Miller
Topeka pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Governor Laura Kelly wants medical marijuana to fund Medicaid expansion
Some Kansans are getting tax forms for unemployment income they never applied for nor received.
Some Kansans received tax forms for unemployment who never applied, nor receive

Latest News

The Kansas Department of Labor
Upgraded unemployment website launches, blocks hacking attempts, some users still have issues
The Zapata family with foster puppies, Andy, Patrick, Travis, Pringle, Bell, Breeland, and Ty.
Foster puppies named after Kansas City Chiefs’ players ahead of the Big Game
AARP Kansas State Director, Maren Turner on a Zoom call. (Feb. 2, 2021)
Older Kansans without smartphone, laptop technologies struggle for COVID information
Older Kansans without smartphone, laptop technologies struggle for COVID information
Older Kansans without smartphone, laptop technologies struggle for COVID information