Shawnee Co. Courthouse to acquire COVID-19 screener

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A county agency is taking an extra step to combat COVID-19.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved Monday for the courthouse to acquire covid-19 screening services from Phoenix Home Care and Hospice.

The screener will be tasked with taking temperatures and giving a short questionnaire about COVID-19 symptoms to people entering the courthouse.

Court Administrator Lea Welch told commissioners it is a much-needed service.

“We routinely have persons who are symptomatic or even COVID positive in the courts this is happening once a week if not more frequently,” she explained.

The screener will start in about two weeks.

The courthouse is planning to initially use the services for six months.

