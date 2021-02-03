Safe Streets Coalition honors Highland Park student with Champion of Character Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ajani Cooper was honored for his heroism in an accident that happened in November of 2020 in front of Highland Park High School.

Safe Streets Coalition honored Ajani Cooper on Wednesday during a Zoom conference for his heroism during a car accident that happened in front of Highland Park High School on Nov. 3, 2020. It said a car was overturned and Cooper jumped into action.

John Buckendorff, Principal of Highland Park, introduced Cooper and his heroism to the Coalition. He said that Cooper sustained minor cuts to his hands while helping a toddler and a dog out of the overturned car.

According to Buckendorff, when asked, Cooper said he helped the occupants of the car because it was the right thing to do and if it had happened to him, he would have wanted someone to help out as well. He said Cooper is a soft-spoken man, but also a man of action.

Craig Duke, the Topeka Fire Chief, said he was taken aback by Cooper’s courage to step up and help out his community. He also said that the Topeka Fire Department would be gifting Cooper a 150-year commemorative water-glass and coin, as well as a certificate for his heroism.

Duke said he is excited to present Cooper the award in person.

