Advertisement

Man arrested for string of Topeka business burglaries

Raynard Walton
Raynard Walton(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect in a string of burglaries at local businesses.

Around 10 o clock Tuesday night, a TPD officer stopped a vehicle matching the description of one believed to be involved in multiple recent business burglaries. The officer arrested the driver, 54-year-old Raynard Walton. Walton is suspected of burglarizing Topeka Sports & Family Chiropractic, Joy & Co CPA and HQ Technologies LLC.

Walton was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail on two counts each of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby injured in drive-by shooting in East Topeka remains in critical condition
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
State leaders react to Medicaid bill funded by medical marijuana
Three arrested following Topeka traffic stop
KFMC clears up myths regarding COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Osage Co.
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Mishelle Beaver
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against woman involved in vehicle collision