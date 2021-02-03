Man arrested for string of Topeka business burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect in a string of burglaries at local businesses.

Around 10 o clock Tuesday night, a TPD officer stopped a vehicle matching the description of one believed to be involved in multiple recent business burglaries. The officer arrested the driver, 54-year-old Raynard Walton. Walton is suspected of burglarizing Topeka Sports & Family Chiropractic, Joy & Co CPA and HQ Technologies LLC.

Walton was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County jail on two counts each of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.