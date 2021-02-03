Advertisement

Man arrested after Wednesday morning incident in southeast Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was headed to jail late Wednesday morning following an incident in southeast Topeka, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of S.E. 35th.

Police were called to the scene on a report of a possible home invasion.

However, responding officers quickly found out that no such crime had occurred at that address.

Instead, police said, a man was located and was arrested in connection with filing a false report.

The man was taken from the scene in a Topeka police car.

Several police units, in addition to American Medical Response ambulance, responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

