Man jailed following Wednesday morning altercation in North Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 30-year-old Topeka man was behind bars Wednesday morning after his arrest in connection with an altercation on the city’s north side, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Benjamin D. Pickering.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said officers were sent around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of N.E. Sardou regarding a possible disturbance.

Upon arrival, Spiker said, officers located a man who was involved in the incident.

The man, later identified as Pickering, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a felony warrant.

Pickering also was cited for battery.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

