Man arrested after high-speed chase in Osage Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A high-speed chase through the town of Melvern just before 11 AM caused USD 456 to put the junior high/high school on lockdown. The school was alerted of the pursuit and went into full lockdown. All students and staff are safe according to a Facebook post by the Marais Des Cygnes Valley district.

A Facebook post by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office reveals that the suspect has been arrested and there is no longer a threat to the public. The pursuit ended when he eventually abandoned his vehicle and ran southeast of Melvern.

The pursuit traveled out of town into the county. The building was to remain on a modified lockdown, allowing for lunch and class changes until there is a notification from law enforcement that it’s safe to resume regular activities.

Because the chase was in the county, early-release has been canceled and classes are continuing for the rest of the day. The district advised parents can expect a regular student dismissal and bus service at 3:30 PM--unless notified otherwise.

