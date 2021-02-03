Local businesses help Chiefs fans craft a perfect spread for the Big Game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a big week for Chiefs Kingdom as the excitement for Sunday’s game continues to build.

As fans make their game day plans, a few local businesses want to help them create the perfect spread.

Alma Creamery, Iron Rail Brewing, and It’s A Sweet Treat Day Bakery all love the Chiefs.

As their favorite team looks to “Run It Back,” these local spots are doing their own preparation.

“As soon as the Chiefs start to win, it starts to pick up with people requesting Chiefs cookies,” said the owner of It’s A Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Carlee Erickson.

She continued saying, “Of course our Mahomes cookie is the most popular, but we’re also giving fans a mixed variety of designs they can have for their celebration.”

Cody Dillon, with Alma Creamery, said they came up with their own promotion after the Chiefs clinched the AFC Championship.

“We’ve put together a box that’s got a few different types of cheeses in it, along with some jams and jellies, some crackers, some sausage, salsa and we put in this football board that you can lay the cheese out on and make it look really nice for your party,” Dillon added.

Iron Rail Brewing began offering “family packs” during the pandemic, as more people were staying home. This week they decided to put a game day twist on the meals making them a perfect choice for Sunday.

“We do a fried chicken one. It’s 8 piece or a 12 piece and the chicken packs come with corn and mashed potatoes and gravy,” said Iron Rail’s general manager, Lindsey Skinner.

She continued saying, “The other one, which is more of our barbecue style, has two pounds of meat - brisket, turkey or pork, and two one pound sides.”

With limited tickets to the game and coronavirus restrictions on bars and restaurants, many people are choosing to watch the game from home this year.

Erickson said, “Even though there are smaller parties than normal this year, people are still wanting to celebrate.”

So, instead of spending all day in the kitchen Alma Creamery, Iron Rail, and It’s A Sweet Treat encourage the community to shop local for their game-day spreads.

“Not only do we have local cheese, but we also have local salsa’s and jams,” Dillon continued saying, “So I think this year, with the pandemic, supporting small businesses is really important.”

Erickson added, “2020 has been hard on all businesses, but a lot of us that are in the wedding industry specifically took a big hit. So, anytime someone can order small and support us is a huge help. It literally feeds our families.”

Alma Creamery is accepting orders for its “Game Day Party Box” until the end of the day on Wednesday. The box is $75 plus a shipping cost of $12.50. Alma Creamery said if you order by Wednesday, you should receive it by Friday at the latest.

To place an order for their “Game Day Party Box” click here.

Iron Rail is accepting orders on either of their “Family Packs” up until 5 p.m. on Sunday. They suggest customers place an order by Saturday though to secure it.

The restaurant said they offer both carryout and delivery. The fried chicken meal is $30 or $35 depending on how many pieces of chicken are ordered. The barbecue meal is $45 and customers can add a growler to either option for just $5.

To order one of Iron Rail’s “Family Packs” click here.

