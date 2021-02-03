KU picks up 200th Sunflower Showdown win, 74-51

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas won their 200th game over rival Kansas State in Sunflower Showdown history with a 74-51 win in Lawrence.

KU now leads the series 200-94 all-time.

Four Jayhawks scored in double-digits as No. 23 Kansas topped K-State, led by David McCormack and Christian Braun with 18 a piece. Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats with 10 points each.

The game marks K-State’s ninth-straight loss as they fall to 1-9 in Big 12 play. KU improves to 6-4 in the conference.

The two teams will meet again Feb. 16 in Manhattan.

