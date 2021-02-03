KDOC works to reduce incarcerated population by increased access to education, training

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections is working to reduce the incarcerated population by increasing their access to education and training.

The Kansas Office of the Governor says federal Pell Grants will help remove barriers to employment for returning residents. It said the Kansas Department of Corrections is using the grants to increase the access inmates have to education and training to make a smooth transition from prison to the outside world.

According to the Governor’s Office, full access to federally funded Pell Grants has been restored for Kansas inmates. It said that means inmates in Kansas can once again apply for federal Pell Grants to pay for college courses and career technical programs.

The Governor’s Office said the grants are a wise investment for society as well as the state. It said a recent study by the Rand Corporation shows that for every $1 spent in higher education for incarcerated students, taxpayers save between $4 to $5 on average in 3-year reincarceration costs.

The Governor’s Office also said many inmates have become disenfranchised through the criminal justice and educational systems. It said Pell Grants alone are not the answer, but with more access and availability to training and education, hundreds of inmates that will one day return to Kansas communities, will no longer lack the training to fill good jobs that offer a livable wage. It said in turn, this directly benefits local and state economies and improves the quality of life for everyone.

