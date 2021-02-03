Advertisement

KDOC works to reduce incarcerated population by increased access to education, training

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections is working to reduce the incarcerated population by increasing their access to education and training.

The Kansas Office of the Governor says federal Pell Grants will help remove barriers to employment for returning residents. It said the Kansas Department of Corrections is using the grants to increase the access inmates have to education and training to make a smooth transition from prison to the outside world.

According to the Governor’s Office, full access to federally funded Pell Grants has been restored for Kansas inmates. It said that means inmates in Kansas can once again apply for federal Pell Grants to pay for college courses and career technical programs.

The Governor’s Office said the grants are a wise investment for society as well as the state. It said a recent study by the Rand Corporation shows that for every $1 spent in higher education for incarcerated students, taxpayers save between $4 to $5 on average in 3-year reincarceration costs.

The Governor’s Office also said many inmates have become disenfranchised through the criminal justice and educational systems. It said Pell Grants alone are not the answer, but with more access and availability to training and education, hundreds of inmates that will one day return to Kansas communities, will no longer lack the training to fill good jobs that offer a livable wage. It said in turn, this directly benefits local and state economies and improves the quality of life for everyone.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby injured in drive-by shooting in East Topeka remains in critical condition
Robert Adams and Dawn Miller
Topeka pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Governor Laura Kelly wants medical marijuana to fund Medicaid expansion
Pilatos George Anguiano, 46, of Basehor, and Jenifer Aldridge, 39, of Lawrence, were arrested...
Pair arrested after deputies respond to attempted theft at Walmart store in Holton

Latest News

The Zapata family with foster dog, Andy and her puppies, Patrick (Mahomes), Travis (Kelce),...
Purple PAWS Puppies named for KC Chiefs players
Topeka Zoo orangutans to make Super Bowl winner picks
Topeka Golden Giants relocate and announce new ownership
Gov. Kelly makes appointments to Kansas boards