KDA to host Pet Animal Advisory Board meeting

(WCJB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will host a meeting on Feb. 10.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says its Pet Animal Advisory Board will host its regular quarterly board meeting via teleconference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

According to the KDA, the meeting is open to the public. It said to request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate, residents should contact Michelle Florence, with the animal facilities inspection program, at Michelle.O.Florence@ks.gov or 785-564-6605.

The KDA said those that require special accommodations are required to make their needs known at least 24 hours before the meeting.

