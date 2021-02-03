Kansas to receive over $1.6 million in FEMA assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will get over $1.6 million from FEMA to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says Kansas will get over $1.6 million in federal cost-sharing to help immediate staffing and supplies needs for the Kansas Division of Emergency management.

“From day one, our KDEM and National Guard troops have been on the front line of this pandemic and filling a variety of roles,” said Senator Marshall. “From assembling meal kits to providing administrative and courier services for COVID-19 testing clinics and delivering vaccines, our emergency response personnel have played a vital role in the state’s response to this pandemic.”

According to Sen. Marshall, during an emergency or natural disaster, local communities and state officials are the first to respond. He said the funding provided by FEMA will support KDEM’s utilization of emergency staffing and sheltering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marshall said the cost-sharing will go towards increased staff capacity, lodging, meals and related supplies. He said additionally, the funds will also be used for facility disinfection for non-congregate sheltering sites for suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety.

In total, Sen. Marshall said the state will get a 75% federal cost-share of $1,603,191.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.