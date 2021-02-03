Advertisement

Kansas sees over 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen over 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

Along with the 2,247 new cases, there were 86 new deaths and 89 new hospitalizations. There are currently 272 active clusters across the state, the majority of which are in long-term care facilities.

ICU beds throughout the state are at 41 percent availability and ventilators are at 83 percent availability.

