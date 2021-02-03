Kansas sees over 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen over 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

Along with the 2,247 new cases, there were 86 new deaths and 89 new hospitalizations. There are currently 272 active clusters across the state, the majority of which are in long-term care facilities.

ICU beds throughout the state are at 41 percent availability and ventilators are at 83 percent availability.

