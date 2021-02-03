Kansans warned of stimulus check scams to avoid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are being warned of four stimulus check scams to avoid.

SocialCatfish.com says as the second stimulus check for $600 is being sent to Kansans, unprecedented online scams have broken the $200 million milestone. It said the IRS reported 1.3 million payments that total over $2.3 billion were made in Kansas for the first round and residents should be on the lookout for the most common scams.

According to the reverse lookup website, the FTC has gotten over 275,643 reports of fraud that relate to COVID-19, which has cost victims over $211 million. It said Google reported during the first stimulus that it was blocking 18 million scam emails each day. It also said Fortune.com reported that 15,000 fraudulent stimulus check sites were launched.

SocialCatfish said with a third stimulus package for $1.9 trillion being negotiated in Congress, Kansans should be on alert and know how to protect themselves and their next stimulus checks.

SocialCatfish released a report on Wednesday, 4 Stimulus Check Scams and How to Avoid Them, which is based on information from the FTC, FBI and IRS that has been released since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first scam the website says residents should avoid is the Robocall Check Scam. It said the scammer will call pretending to be the IRS and as for personal financial information. They will then claim they need to deposit the stimulus check into your account and will also ask for a fee to deposit the check. It said the truth is that the scammer wants residents’ information so they can pretend to be you and claim the check for themselves. Scammers can also drain bank accounts with the information and will keep the fee for themselves as a good measure.

To avoid this scam, SocialCatfish said to not give out any personal information. It said the government already has residents’ information on file from when they filed their taxes. The stimulus check will either be automatically deposited into their account or they will get it mailed to their house.

According to SocialCatfish, the second scam to beware of is the email and text scam. it said scammers will send residents a phishing email, text message or message through social media that claims they are a government official. They then may email telling residents to click a link to verify information, or text message residents a link to fill out an application to receive their stimulus check.

To avoid this scam, the website said to not click on any links that are emailed or texted to residents. It said again, the government already has residents’ information and checks or debit cards will be directly deposited or mailed to the resident.

The third scam SocialCatfish said to avoid is the fake website scam. it said if a resident clicks on suspicious links, they will more than likely take that person to a fake website that will download malware onto their device and steal their information to drain their bank account. These sites also have fake forms so any personal financial information a resident provides will go directly to the scammer.

To avoid this scam, SocialCatfish said to not go to any website that does not end in “.gov”. It said there are no non-government websites that give stimulus checks. If a resident suspects a fake website, it said to get off the site and report it immediately.

The last scam the website said residents should avoid is the phony check scam. It said scammers have mailed fake checks that look exactly like the official government-issued paper stimulus checks. Once deposited, it said the scammers text the resident pretending to be government officials asking for some of the money back claiming too much was sent.

To avoid this scam, SocialCatfish said to make sure the check is legitimate and ask a bank to verify it. It said if anyone asks for a portion of the check back, they should report it to their bank immediately.

SocialCatfish said if Kansans encounter such scams, they should contact local law enforcement or file a complaint with the FTC.

For more information on the status of stimulus checks, visit the IRS website here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.