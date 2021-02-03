Kansans urge Sen. Moran to include global response to COVID-19 in next spending bill

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Kansans is urging Senator Jerry Moran to include funding for a global response to the virus in the next U.S. COVID-19 spending bill.

The ONE Campaign, a global health and anti-poverty organization cofounded by Bono, says as new and more aggressive variants of the coronavirus spread throughout the nation, Kansans are urging Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) to support a $20 billion US global response in the next COVID-19 spending bill. It said its advocates argue that until the COVID-19 pandemic ends everywhere, nobody is safe anywhere.

According to the Campaign, Kansans are hoping to meet with Sen. Moran later in February in order to urge him and fellow Kansas lawmakers to support additional global resources to fight COVID-19.

“Viruses don’t respect borders and in today’s interconnected world, even stringent travel restrictions are incapable of preventing COVID-19 variants from spreading rapidly across countries and continents,” said Leslie Scott, a Kansas City-based volunteer with The ONE Campaign. “If I could tell Sen. Moran one thing, it would be: ‘The longer this pandemic persists, the more likely it is that we’ll see new variants arise, extending the life of the pandemic.’ It’s in our domestic and global interest to extinguish this pandemic everywhere, which will require at least $20 billion for global response resources in the next COVID relief bill. I hope Sen. Moran will support these badly needed resources that are essential to reopening the global economy and bringing a faster end to this pandemic at home and abroad.”

The Campaign said that the fact that new variants of the virus, like the ones found in the UK and South Africa, have developed is both concerning and unsurprising. It said there is a risk that the longer the pandemic rages, the more the virus will adapt and mutate, which will once again transcend borders and halt the progress the world has already made.

According to the Campaign, a domestic-only strategy will not work and a global response is needed immediately. It said the world has put off action towards a collective, global response and the lack thereof has only extended the lifespan of the pandemic and increased the death toll and economic harm. Research from the Gates Foundation shows if a vaccine is distributed to every country proportionally to its population instead of prioritizing high-income countries, it said the world could avoid 61% of COVID-19 related deaths. It said another recent study done by the International Chamber of Commerce found the global economy could lose as much as $9.2 trillion if governments do not ensure developing economy access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ONE Campaign said the development of effective vaccines has given a light at the end of the tunnel, but the new variants have also shown that no one is safe until everyone is safe. It sid while the U.S. makes strides in vaccinating its population, there are nations across the globe that have not yet seen a single vial of the vaccine, and without funding, may not for years to come.

According to the organization, as Congress considers its next COVID-19 relief bill, it must invest at least $20 billion to fight COVID-19 globally, which includes funding for proven health programs like the Global Fund and CEPI.

ONE said it is a global organization campaigning to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030. It said it is a nonpartisan group that pressures governments to do more to fight extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa, and empower residents to hold their own governments to account.

