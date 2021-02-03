Gov. Kelly to make virtual economic development announcement Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will make a virtual economic development announcement on Thursday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will hold a virtual news conference on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. to announce her administration’s efforts to foster economic development. She said she will be joined by Commerce Secretary and Lieutenant Governor David Toland, former Kansas Governor Mike Hayden and former Kansas Governor John Carlin.

