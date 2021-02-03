Advertisement

GOP moves to condemn early COVID-19 shots for Kansas inmates

Kansas state Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Galena, talks to reporters about a resolution he's...
Kansas state Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Galena, talks to reporters about a resolution he's pushing calling on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to reverse her policy of making prison inmates eligible for COVID-19 vaccines now, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Hilderbrand chairs the Senate health committee, which is sponsoring his resolution. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By John Hanna
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are moving toward formally condemning Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to give prison inmates COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of others.

The state Senate’s health committee agreed Tuesday to sponsor a resolution from its GOP chair, Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, that calls on Kelly to reverse her policy on inoculating inmates. The full Senate could debate it later this week.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Labor says it brought its system for providing unemployment benefits back online as planned Tuesday morning after shutting it down for 2 1/2 days to add security protocols to combat fraudulent claims. 

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby injured in drive-by shooting in East Topeka remains in critical condition
Robert Adams and Dawn Miller
Topeka pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Governor Laura Kelly wants medical marijuana to fund Medicaid expansion
Some Kansans are getting tax forms for unemployment income they never applied for nor received.
Some Kansans received tax forms for unemployment who never applied, nor receive

Latest News

KU picks up 200th Sunflower Showdown win, 74-51
KU picks up 200th Sunflower Showdown win, 74-51
Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback...
Chiefs and Bucs clear two rounds of COVID-19 testing
Shawnee Co. Courthouse to acquire COVID-19 screener
The Kansas Department of Labor
Upgraded unemployment website launches, blocks hacking attempts, some users still have issues