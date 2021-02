Good Kid - Collins Gerhardt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - WE’RE SHOWING SOME GREAT SMILES FROM GOOD KIDS ALL DECKED IN RED TO SHOW THEIR CHIEFS PRIDE.

I ESPECIALLY LIKED THE PICS OF COLLINS GERHARDT... SHE’S FOUR, AND HER 11-YEAR OLD BROTHER, HUNTER IS HERE WITH HER... THEY ALSO HAVE A TEN YEAR OLD BROTHER, BODEY. COLLINS IS EXCITED ABOUT FINALLY GETTING TO GO TO KINDERGARTEN THIS FALL.

SHE’S IN A PRE-KAY CLASS NOW TO GET READY... SHE’S GOT STYLE AND GRACE, PRETTY FIERCE ON THE SOCCER FIELD AND LIGHT ON HER FEET ON THE DANCE FLOOR... SO SHE’S GOT FANCY FOOTWORK FOR BOTH THE THINGS SHE LIKES. WE SEE HER IN THIS PIC WITH HER LITTLE COUSIN DEACON...

COLLINS LOVES HER FAMILY AND FRIENDS... AND HAS A FAMOUS RELATIVE... WHEN SHE’S NOT ROOTING FOR THE CHIEFS... SHE’S CHEERING FOR HER UNCLE, JORY COLLINS... THE FORMER EMPORIA STATE WOMEN’S HOOPS COACH WHO’S NOW AT NORTH DAKOTA STATE.. CHEER ON, COLLINS!

SEND ME THE NOMINATION FOR A GOOD KID YOU KNOW... YOU CAN E-MAIL HERE AT THE STATION...AND IT’S ALL BROUGHT TO YOU BY OUR NEW SPONSOR... HOG WILD BARBECUE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.