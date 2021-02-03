Advertisement

Geary County authorities arrest man wanted on Shawnee, Douglas county warrants

A 21-year-old Great Bend man was arrested Tuesday in Junction City on warrants out of Shawnee...
A 21-year-old Great Bend man was arrested Tuesday in Junction City on warrants out of Shawnee and Douglas counties, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday morning arrested a man wanted on warrants out of Shawnee and Douglas counties, officials said.

The arrested man was identified as Antonio J. Rodriguez, 21, of Great Bend.

According to Geary County sheriff’s records, Rodriguez was arrested around 9 a.,m. Tuesday at 826 N. Franklin St. in Junction City.

Rodriguez was arrested on a Shawnee County District Court warrant for possession of a weapon by a felon and a Douglas County District Court warrant for burglary and theft.

According to Geary County sheriff’s records, Rodriguez also was booked into jail in November in connection with various offenses including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; fleeing or attempting to elude; and felony possession of stolen property.

Rodriguez on Wednesday was being held on a $32,500 bond in the Geary County Jail, officials said.

