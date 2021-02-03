Advertisement

Geary Co. closes COVID-19 testing site

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has closed one of its COVID-19 testing sites.

The Geary County Health Department says in a Facebook post that the Dick Edwards Tourhealth COIVD-19 testing site will be closed starting Feb. 3, and will not reopen.

Please share: The Dick Edwards Tourhealth Covid-19 testing site will be closed from today onward. Another site will be added in the coming weeks.

Posted by Geary Co Health Dept on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

According to GCHD, another COVID-19 testing site will be added in the coming weeks.

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby injured in drive-by shooting in East Topeka remains in critical condition
Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
State leaders react to Medicaid bill funded by medical marijuana
Three arrested following Topeka traffic stop
KFMC clears up myths regarding COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

40MPH winds with snow in the morning
Wednesday night forecast: AM Snow & much colder tomorrow
Kansans warned of stimulus check scams to avoid
Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center
Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center
Junction City Police Department Chief's Walk
Junction City Police Department Chief's Walk