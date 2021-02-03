Geary Co. closes COVID-19 testing site

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has closed one of its COVID-19 testing sites.

The Geary County Health Department says in a Facebook post that the Dick Edwards Tourhealth COIVD-19 testing site will be closed starting Feb. 3, and will not reopen.

Please share: The Dick Edwards Tourhealth Covid-19 testing site will be closed from today onward. Another site will be added in the coming weeks. Posted by Geary Co Health Dept on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

According to GCHD, another COVID-19 testing site will be added in the coming weeks.

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, click here.

