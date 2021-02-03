Geary Co. closes COVID-19 testing site
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has closed one of its COVID-19 testing sites.
The Geary County Health Department says in a Facebook post that the Dick Edwards Tourhealth COIVD-19 testing site will be closed starting Feb. 3, and will not reopen.
According to GCHD, another COVID-19 testing site will be added in the coming weeks.
