Foster puppies named after Kansas City Chiefs’ players ahead of the Big Game

By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Being a foster to a pregnant dog comes with some extra perks, especially when the litter is due to arrive near the day of the Big Game.

The mom of the litter was rescued from a shelter in Oklahoma two weeks ago, by Purple PAWS, an animal rescue based in Manhattan, but had no name before arriving at her foster home.

For the Zapata family, this is their second time fostering a pregnant dog, Andy, named after Coach Andy Reid, gave birth to a litter of six puppies on Saturday evening.

The Zapata’s say there are many advantages to fostering dogs, including getting to come up with names for the mom, and her three-day-old puppies.

“With the Super Bowl right around the corner, we thought, ‘Oh, we’ll name her Andy, and she can be the coach of her little team, and name them all after Chief’s players.” Purple PAWS, foster, Katie Zapata says.

The puppies are named after current Kansas City Chiefs players:

-Patrick named after Patrick Mahomes

-Travis named after Travis Kelce

-Pringle named after Byron Pringle

-Bell named after Le’Veon Bell

-Breeland named after Bashaud Breeland

-Ty named after Tyreek Hill

Andy and her puppies will spend the next 8 weeks together, allowing the puppies to grow bigger, before being available for adoption through Purple PAWS.

