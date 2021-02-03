Advertisement

Foster puppies named after Kansas City Chiefs’ players ahead of the Big Game

By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Being a foster to a pregnant dog comes with some extra perks, especially when the litter is due to arrive near the day of the Big Game.

The mom of the litter was rescued from a shelter in Oklahoma two weeks ago, by Purple PAWS, an animal rescue based in Manhattan, but had no name before arriving at her foster home.

For the Zapata family, this is their second time fostering a pregnant dog, Andy, named after Coach Andy Reid, gave birth to a litter of six puppies on Saturday evening.

The Zapata’s say there are many advantages to fostering dogs, including getting to come up with names for the mom, and her three-day-old puppies.

“With the Super Bowl right around the corner, we thought, ‘Oh, we’ll name her Andy, and she can be the coach of her little team, and name them all after Chief’s players.” Purple PAWS, foster, Katie Zapata says.

The puppies are named after current Kansas City Chiefs players:

-Patrick named after Patrick Mahomes

-Travis named after Travis Kelce

-Pringle named after Byron Pringle

-Bell named after Le’Veon Bell

-Breeland named after Bashaud Breeland

-Ty named after Tyreek Hill

Andy and her puppies will spend the next 8 weeks together, allowing the puppies to grow bigger, before being available for adoption through Purple PAWS.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby injured in drive-by shooting in East Topeka remains in critical condition
Robert Adams and Dawn Miller
Topeka pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Governor Laura Kelly wants medical marijuana to fund Medicaid expansion
Some Kansans are getting tax forms for unemployment income they never applied for nor received.
Some Kansans received tax forms for unemployment who never applied, nor receive

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Courthouse to acquire COVID-19 screener
The Kansas Department of Labor
Upgraded unemployment website launches, blocks hacking attempts, some users still have issues
AARP Kansas State Director, Maren Turner on a Zoom call. (Feb. 2, 2021)
Older Kansans without smartphone, laptop technologies struggle for COVID information
Older Kansans without smartphone, laptop technologies struggle for COVID information
Older Kansans without smartphone, laptop technologies struggle for COVID information