“Find My Vaccine” tool launched in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online tool will help Kansans looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine to the right spot.

Governor Laura Kelly’s office announced the launch of the “Find My Vaccine” mapping tool Wednesday morning.

The website allows residents to look up nearby COVID-19 vaccine locations, see which locations have recently received vaccine doses, and get contact information for each location to see if and when a dose might be available for them.

Governor Kelly said even though the vaccine is still in short supply, the state is getting “ahead of the curve” by launching the tool now, so residents and medical providers alike can be ready for when the supply has caught up.

Kelly’s office says for now the site is recommended for those who fall under Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the vaccination plan.

Officials say “Find my Vaccine” will continue to evolve as more providers and scheduling opportunities become available.

Click here to access the online mapping tool.

