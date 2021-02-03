Eric Bieniemy looks for perfect head coaching fit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl.

“It’s not so much that I have to persevere, because that’s going to take care of itself,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “It’s making sure that whatever is taking place with Eric Bieniemy isn’t becoming a distraction.”

And just like a season ago, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is still on the staff.

“Eric Bieniemy works his tail off,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He is relentless in studying the game and what would be his plan as a head football coach.”

Another trip around the NFL coaching carousel came and went without Bieniemy being hired as a head coach.

“Whoever gets him whenever they get him, will be very lucky.” Reid said.

The Super Bowl winning offensive coordinator says the right fit just hasn’t come yet.

“It’s always about getting the right job,” Bieniemy said. “And you’ve got to understand, sometimes the job and the person have to connect. The only thing I can do is be my most authentic self. Some team has to want me. So, for whatever reason, that chemistry has not been a fit. But that’s okay.”

Bieniemy has found himself at the center of a larger picture.

“No. I did not ask to be the poster boy of this particular situation.” Bieniemy said.

Minority coaches facing challenges at getting head coaching opportunities.

“You don’t ever want to be recognized for what you do by your race or your color,” Bieniemy said. “You want to be recognized in this profession by how great of a coach you are. Why do we keep got to talking about the color of these particular coordinators when these ain’t nothing but good ole fashion ball coaches who have done a great job of being leaders of young men.”

The only guarantee for Bieniemy currently is that his offense will take the field on Super Bowl Sunday.

“My focus is making sure that the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to play,” Bieniemy said. “And that we’re going out there to take care of business. I’ll handle Eric Bieniemy’s business on Monday.”

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on his toe injury.



“It's pretty close to 100%...I'm sure by game day [it] will be." pic.twitter.com/9G5yKKDX6z — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 2, 2021

Le'veon Bell: "I came here (to KC) to get to this game. I'm here." #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/YTRA8U33uj — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 2, 2021

Here's Sammy Watkins' full answer on whether or not he'd re-sign with the Chiefs...⬇️



"Would I love a third ring, sure? I think it will definitely be something to think about"#ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cOhUuqBORo — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) February 2, 2021

Andy Reid was asked about the impact Patrick Mahomes can make.



Then Patrick Mahomes said, "As I continue to learn about different people and different things in life I'll try to use my voice to continue to try and bring people together and make the world a better place." pic.twitter.com/MpMhO3ikTF — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 2, 2021

#Chiefs Juan Thornhill excited to contribute after missing last year's #SuperBowl with injury



"This is like [a] childhood dream" pic.twitter.com/kQoCoKLx1x — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 2, 2021

