Dillons could offer COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly two dozen Dillons Pharmacies in Kansas could begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine by next Thursday or Friday.

Kroger was selected to participate in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership plan announced by the Biden administration on Feb 2. The plan will allow Kroger Health pharmacists to administer the Moderna vaccine across the following states: AZ, CO, GA, IN, KS, OH, and UT.

Kroger said 22 locations in Kansas are expected to begin receiving limited doses of the vaccine on Feb. 11. The pharmacies will begin scheduling appointments online at www.dillons.com/covidvaccine. Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine. Kroger said the vaccine will be administered following the specific phased guidelines set by each county and its local health department.

WICHITA TOPEKA LAWRENCE 8828 W. 13th St. (13th and Tyler) 6829 SW 29th St (29th and Urish) 4701 West 6th (6th and Wakarusa) 7707 E. Central (Central and Rock) 800 N.W. 25th (North Topeka) 1015 W. 23rd (23rd and Naismith) 4747 S. Broadway (47th and Broadway) 2010 S.E. 29th (29th and California) HUTCHINSON 3932 W. 13th St. (13th and West) SALINA 206 W. 5th St. (5th and Adams) 10222 W. 21st (21st and Maize) 2350 Planet Ave. (Planet Ave Dillons) 3200 Plaza East Dr. (30th Street Dillons) 3211 S. Seneca (32nd and Seneca) 1235 E. Cloud Street (Cloud & Ohio) ANDOVER 2244 N. Rock Rd. Ct. (21st and Rock) DERBY 225 East Cloud (Dillons Marketplace) 10515 W. Central (Central and Maize) 1624 N. Rock Road (Dillons Marketplace) 1910 W. 21st Street North (21st and Amidon) MANHATTAN 5500 E. Harry (Harry and Edgemoor) 1101 Westloop Place (Westloop Dillons)

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.