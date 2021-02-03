Advertisement

Designer Showhouse canceled for 2021

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas event nixed because of COVID concerns
(WIBW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas’ Spring 2021 Designer Showhouse is the latest event to be nixed because of COVID-19. Executive Director Reva Wywadis says that although numbers are improving in Shawnee County and vaccines are on the way, a spring Showhouse is just not possible.

Wywadis wrote in an email to supporters that the board considered multiple options: “The Showhouse is a very “social” event, with the housing market as it is to purchase a house now at the right price for a “flip” seemed nearly impossible, and to host a fall 2021 Showhouse and then turn around an do a spring 2022 Showhouse didn’t seem practical.”

They will instead, plan other fundraising events to get them through 2021. That’s no small task considering their fundraising goal for the Designer Showhouse was $100,000. Wywadis says they have financial reserves to draw on from previous fundraising efforts. Additionally, the board has created a plan that combines grant writing with support from individual donors, including parents who use CCA’s services.

“We will also be asking some of our strongest supporters to consider holding a “dine and donate” event, hosting a social gathering with their own circle of friends that would benefit Child Care Aware® of Eastern Kansas,” Wywadis wrote in the email. “And finally, we are exploring the possibility of a one weekend fall tour of 4-5 spectacular homes that we could host in September or early October, perhaps combined with an online auction.”

The executive director noted that the pandemic has increased the awareness of the need for child care to support parents with young children in the workforce like never before. She said the work CCA of Eastern Kansas does is critical to the “success of communities as we rebuild after this challenging year.”

