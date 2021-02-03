DCF amends grant agreement with Saint Francis Ministries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Children and Families has made some amendments to a grant agreement with Saint Francis Ministries, based in Wichita.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families says it will be providing additional financial oversight provisions in its grant agreement with Wichita based Saint Francis Ministries.

“I remain concerned about Saint Francis Ministries’ prior lack of transparency regarding their financial health,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “These new oversight provisions guarantee DCF receives the information it previously requested from former SFM leadership and additional information moving forward in order to fully understand the depth of SFM’s financial difficulties and to take steps to assist in rectifying identified issues.”

According to DCF, the amendment is the latest step it has taken related to SFM’s financial management and viability. It said in early 2020, it started an independent management review due to concerns raised about its financial viability and a large data loss. After leadership changes at SFM and allegations against the former executive, it said the management review is now focused on making sure that Kansas taxpayer dollars are being spent appropriately. It said the management review should be completed by March of 2021.

DCF said the amendment was signed by both it and SFM on Feb. 1 and goes into effect immediately. It said provisions of the amendment are as follows:

Requiring SFM to submit its FY 2109 audit to DCF upon signing of the agreement (completed)

Requiring SFM to submit its FY 2020 audit to DCF no later than July 1

Requiring SFM to submit a board approved three-year business plan by March 1.

Requiring SFM to defer any unspent funds as unearned revenue for grants awarded by DCF and isolate those funds in a separate liability account identified as DCF unspent funds beginning Oct. 1, 2019

SFM must also submit a general plan on how it plans to reinvest the surplus of funds back into Kansas child welfare programs on the signing of the agreement (completed)

In addition, SFM must submit both an implementation plan detailing operations and financial details for reinvestment and a plan for repayment of any amount determined necessary by DCF by March 1

Requiring SFM to pay back any misallocation of funds associated with the Kansas grant as determined by findings from the independent audit

Requiring SFM to provide DCF income statements and other financial statements on a monthly basis starting with the cost report due to DCF on Jan. 25, 2021.

Requiring SFM to provide DCF a fiscal year to date balance sheet on a monthly basis beginning with the cost report due by March 25, 2021.

Requiring SFM management to participate in monthly phone calls with DCF to review progress on data recovery and other conditions set forth in the amendment

Requiring SFM to continue its participation in and provide all documentation requested by DCF for a designated period between July 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019, and agrees to provide all requested documentation for an extended period through the end of Fiscal Year 2021, to June 30, 2021.

SFM agreeing that beginning Feb. 1, all future monthly payments made to SFM by DCF will be adjusted by the amount of the prior month’s unspent payment as reflected in the cost report and supporting documentation submitted to DCF by SFM

SFM agreeing that failure to meet any of the requirements and associated deadlines included in the amendment may result in a penalty consisting of up to a 5% reduction of administrative payments per month under the grant.

According to DCF, the amendment to SFM’s grant award will be in effect through October of 2021 with the understanding that SFM will comply with the conditions laid out in the amendment.

“DCF values its partnership with Saint Francis Ministries and appreciates the work it does with children and families in Kansas,” Howard said. “I look forward to moving forward, in good faith with the new leadership, to resolve these issues.”

