Clay Center man arrested in recent Pott County burglaries, thefts

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have arrested a Clay Center man in connection with recent burglaries and thefts in Pottawatomie County, according to KMAN Radio.

The arrested man has been identified as Phillip Rose, 28.

According to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager, Rose was arrested in connection with a burglary and theft from the Westmoreland Co-Op on Jan. 26, and also from the Pottawatomie County landfill.

Jager said detectives gathered evidence and issued a search warrant at Leonardville home, where they found Rose.

Stolen property from both burglaries, in addition to money, was also found at the home, according to KMAN.

Rose was arrested on an outstanding burglary and theft warrant from Cloud County.

The Riley County Police assisted with the investigation, KMAN said.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case. Anyone with information may call leave a tip via the Crime Stoppers link at ptsheriff.com.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.