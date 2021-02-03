Chiefs and Bucs clear two rounds of COVID-19 testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s all clear so far for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reports that both teams have cleared two rounds of COVID-19 testing. The teams are undergoing twice daily testing every day leading up to Super Bowl 55.

All clear for the #Chiefs and #Bucs on two rounds of COVID test results today as this unusual Super Bowl week rolls on here in Tampa. @nflnetwork @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/UsO2bC0ztD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2021

Two Chiefs players, however, were placed on the COVID reserve list Monday after coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. WR Demarcus Robinson and C Daniel Kilgore may still clear protocols in time for the big game, if they test negative.

