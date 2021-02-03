Advertisement

Chiefs and Bucs clear two rounds of COVID-19 testing

Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback...
Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s all clear so far for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reports that both teams have cleared two rounds of COVID-19 testing. The teams are undergoing twice daily testing every day leading up to Super Bowl 55.

Two Chiefs players, however, were placed on the COVID reserve list Monday after coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. WR Demarcus Robinson and C Daniel Kilgore may still clear protocols in time for the big game, if they test negative.

