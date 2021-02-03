Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan updates its visitation guidelines

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has updated its guidelines regarding visitors.

Ascension Via Christi Hosptial in Manhattan says it continues to aggressively respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It said hospital leadership has updated its visitation measures and continues to be committed to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and employees at hospital and clinic locations.

Ascension Via Christi said effective Feb. 4, it will allow patients that are admitted to have one designated visitor. It said visitors will be allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of labor and delivery and pediatric patients.

