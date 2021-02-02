WU to host events to honor Black History Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is hosting a slate of events to honor Black History Month.

Washburn University says it is hosting various events throughout February in order to commemorate Black History Month. It said its scheduled events are as follows:

Black History Month Art for Thought Features many inventors, CEOs, scientists, artists and activists Feb. 1 - 28 Memorial Union on the WU Campus

Black History 101 Mobile Museum Features over 10,000 artifacts of memorabilia dating from the trans-Atlantic slave trade era to hip-hop culture Feb. 18, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Will host a Q&A session from 1 - 2 p.m. Rita Blitt Museum on the WU Campus

Harriet Washington, author of A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind, Virtual Lecture and Panel Discussion Feb. 18, 2 - 3:30 p.m. Will stream on YouTube



