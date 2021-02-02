WU School of Business retains its prestigious accreditation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University School of Business has maintained its prestigious accreditation.

Washburn University says the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International has announced that its School of Business has maintained its AACSB business accreditation for another 5 years, which is the maximum possible. It said the AACSB International accreditation is a marker of excellence in business education that is earned by less than 5% of the world’s business schools.

“We see the outstanding work the faculty in the School of Business do reflected in the accomplishments of their students,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs for Washburn University. “This continuing accreditation is yet another indication of the excellence, accountability and innovation the Washburn campus and Topeka community have come to expect from our School of Business.”

According to WU, its School of Business first received its AACSB International accreditation in 2006 and had it extended in 2011, 2016 and now 2021.

“I am so grateful for the hard work of our faculty, staff, students, alumni, supporters and friends that allowed us to maintain this prestigious accreditation,” said Dr. David Sollars, dean of the Washburn University School of Business and professor of economics. “We truly appreciate that AACSB recognizes our continued efforts and commitment to high-quality business education.”

WU said AACSB International was founded in 1916 and is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, as well as the largest business education network that connects students, educators and business across the globe.

