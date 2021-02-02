Advertisement

WU School of Business retains its prestigious accreditation

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University School of Business has maintained its prestigious accreditation.

Washburn University says the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International has announced that its School of Business has maintained its AACSB business accreditation for another 5 years, which is the maximum possible. It said the AACSB International accreditation is a marker of excellence in business education that is earned by less than 5% of the world’s business schools.

“We see the outstanding work the faculty in the School of Business do reflected in the accomplishments of their students,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs for Washburn University. “This continuing accreditation is yet another indication of the excellence, accountability and innovation the Washburn campus and Topeka community have come to expect from our School of Business.”

According to WU, its School of Business first received its AACSB International accreditation in 2006 and had it extended in 2011, 2016 and now 2021.

“I am so grateful for the hard work of our faculty, staff, students, alumni, supporters and friends that allowed us to maintain this prestigious accreditation,” said Dr. David Sollars, dean of the Washburn University School of Business and professor of economics. “We truly appreciate that AACSB recognizes our continued efforts and commitment to high-quality business education.”

WU said AACSB International was founded in 1916 and is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, as well as the largest business education network that connects students, educators and business across the globe.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
Robert Adams and Dawn Miller
Topeka pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Governor Laura Kelly wants medical marijuana to fund Medicaid expansion
The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby critically injured in early-morning drive-by shooting in East Topeka
Pilatos George Anguiano, 46, of Basehor, and Jenifer Aldridge, 39, of Lawrence, were arrested...
Pair arrested after deputies respond to attempted theft at Walmart store in Holton

Latest News

Trish Giordano is recognized in this weeks, Salute Our Heroes. (Jan. 30, 2021)
Salute Our Heroes: Trish Giordano retires after nearly 30 years with the Junction City Police Dept.
Salute Our Heroes -- Trish Giordano
Salute Our Heroes -- Trish Giordano
13 NEWS This Morning at 6 AM - Helping Hands Dogs 2-2-21
13 News This Morning At 6AM - Helping Hands Dogs 2-2-21
13 NEWS This Morning at 5 AM - Helping Hands Cats 2-2-21
13 News This Morning At 5AM - Helping Hands Cats 2-2-21