Wichita Police: Teen may be in danger after body found outside abandoned church Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Feb. 2, 2021 - Wichita police have identified the body that was found near an abandoned church Monday.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call around 9:30 a.m. in the 1009 block of N. Ash. A passerby saw the man on the ground on the northside of the church. When the person approached the man to see if he needed help, he discovered the man was unresponsive and called 911. Officers arrived and determined the man was dead. He has been identified as 17-year-old Michael Beasley.

Related to the case, police are looking for 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her grey 2005 Ford Escape with license plate 566 NPK. Police believe she may be in danger.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who knows Blackmon’s whereabouts or her Ford Escape is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 267-2111.

If you do have information or saw anything in that area call detectives at 268-4407 or Crimestoppers at 267-2111 or the 519-2282 See Something Say Something hotline.

