USD 437 board extends resolution temporarily lowering graduation requirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Auburn-Washburn School District leaders are giving students more time if they’re struggling with new learning environments.

The resolution they approved changes graduation requirements for Auburn Washburn Students on a case by case basis.

The districts usual requirement for graduation is 25 credits, but they knew that some students were battling, learning in a remote and hybrid environment.

The board lowered the requirement to the state minimum of 21.

Their current phase of learning motivated the board to extend the resolution through the final day of July.

“Given that the environment that were in this year, the hybrid model where the kids are still remote, we thought the additional flexibility would be good this year so that’s what were asking for tonight not a change but some flexibility to make some adjustments on a case by case basis,” said Washburn Rural High School Principal, Ed Raines.

As for the graduation ceremony, that is still planned for may 16th at the Stormont Vail Events Center. 13′s Ralph Hipp will be their commencement speaker.

