Upgraded unemployment website launches, blocks hacking attempts, some users still have issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) launched the updated getkansasbenefits.gov website with added security features Tuesday.

The agency partnered with LexisNexis to deploy identity verification software for unemployment insurance accounts and claims.

The website was down from Saturday morning to the beginning of Tuesday.

KDOL spokesman Gerald Grasso said as of noon Tuesday, the system stopped over 240,000 fraudulent login attempts to the website.

Meanwhile, 13 NEWS received some reports from viewers that they experienced issues logging into their accounts.

Grasso, however, said many users were successful at getting through to the system.

According to Grasso, as of noon on Tuesday 11,138 claimants attempted the authentication process.

9,598 people were approved to get through.

Grasso suggested those who may have trouble getting through may be unfamiliar with two-factor authentication.

In a statement, Grasso said, “If a user tries to complete an unallowed action, they cannot move forward, which will certainly make it look like the system is down for them.”

“If they are having issues, we have CSRs on staff ready to help them when they call in to the contact center.”

Grasso said 147 people experienced some sort of problem.

