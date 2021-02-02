Tuesday forecast: Warming up through tomorrow, cold front on Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rest of the week, except Thursday, will be nice for February standards so take advantage of it because we’re still focusing on some extremely cold air this weekend.

The first of two cold fronts will be pushing through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This means temperatures will be warmest at sunrise for many spots and temperatures holding steady or falling through the 30s during the day. The 2nd cold front will be Saturday and that cold front means business with highs stuck in the 20s (teens for some) for the weekend.

Both fronts will bring some light precipitation to the area, nothing heavy but something to monitor. There will be some light rain developing after 3am Thursday with the potential for a rain/snow mix by 6am through the morning hours. Of course with the colder temperatures on Saturday’s cold front that will be all snow. Right now not expecting anything impactful with either precipitation chance with less than 1″ of snowfall from each round but as always stay updated and even if it’s just a dusting that still is enough to produce a few slick spots on the roads if you’re not careful.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: After some morning clouds/fog we’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Thursday will be much colder with highs in the 30s and a rain/snow mix in the morning. Winds will gust around 40 mph keeping wind chills in the 20s. There may be some afternoon sun after the morning clouds.

Friday will be one more day to get anything you need to prepare for the arctic air and the possibility of snow on Saturday. Again at this point, minor accumulations are expected but we’re still 5 days out so anything can happen.

This weekend will be below freezing the entire time and in some areas may not even make it past 20°. Gusts 20-30 mph both days will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens during the day with wind chills -5 to -15 Saturday night.

Taking Action:

Enjoy these next 2 days before the first cold front on Thursday.

Stay updated on the chances for precipitation Thursday and Saturday. As of now impacts will be minor but something we’ll continue to keep an eye on.

There is no doubt it will be cold this weekend and below freezing, it’s just a matter of how cold so do anything you need to do to prepare. Making sure the heater is working, pipes won’t freeze and burst, etc.



