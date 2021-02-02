Advertisement

Trespassers alter Hollywood sign to say ‘Hollyboob’

By KABC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Six people were arrested for trespassing, after temporarily altering the famous Hollywood sign.

The suspects changed the sign from “Hollywood” to “Hollyboob.” They placed a tarp with the letter “b” to cover the “w,” and a white dash to change the “d” into a “b.”

The accused trespassers said it was for breast cancer awareness.

The five men and one woman were taken into custody, cited for misdemeanor trespassing, and released.

Los Angeles police say there was no actual vandalism since the sign was not damaged.

Park rangers quickly restored the sign to “Hollywood.”

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75 Sunday.
Victims’ names released in crash that killed 4 Topekans
Robert Adams and Dawn Miller
Topeka pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Governor Laura Kelly wants medical marijuana to fund Medicaid expansion
The baby was taken to a local hospital by American Medical Response with serious injuries.
Baby critically injured in early-morning drive-by shooting in East Topeka
Pilatos George Anguiano, 46, of Basehor, and Jenifer Aldridge, 39, of Lawrence, were arrested...
Pair arrested after deputies respond to attempted theft at Walmart store in Holton

Latest News

There’s growing tension among GOP lawmakers on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s lawyers: Trump didn’t incite riot, impeachment trial unconstitutional
EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.
EA Sports confirms return of college football game
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions
Investors on Reddit and other social media portals have banded together in recent weeks to snap...
GameStop shares head sharply lower for second straight day
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer moves ahead on Biden virus aid, including stimulus checks; GOP talks continue