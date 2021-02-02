Topeka Zoo orangutans to make Super Bowl winner picks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo orangutans will decide who they think will win the Super Bowl on Friday.

The City of Topeka says the Topeka Zoo’s orangutans will unveil who wins the Super Bowl on Friday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m.

According to the City, the Zoo is home to a family group of three Bornean orangutans between the ages of 7 to 35.

The City said orangutans are the only great ape native to Asia and the wild population of orangutans has decreased by half over the last 60 years due to habitat loss. It said we can help protect the primates by making sure we use products made with sustainable palm oil.

